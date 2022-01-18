Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives market was valued at 42.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of bonding applications. Polyamide hot melts have a wide range of adhesive properties, they exhibit excellent adhesion to a wide variety of materials, and bond well to porous substrates. Polyamide hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of critical applications.The global sales of polyamide hot melt adhesives are from 77 KMT in 2013 to 93 K MT in 2017. In 2016, the global polyamide hot melt adhesives sales market was led by Europe, USA, and the major manufacturers` activities of polyamide hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, etc. XinXin-Adhesive Industries is the China sales leader, holding 1% sales share in 2017.

Polyamide Hot melt adhesives downstream are wide, and the major fields are shoes & textile, Automotive, woodworking, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Polyamide hot melt adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry. The entire market is dominated by several giants. They all have a mature sales network. So the entire market is trending toward direct sales or their agents, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. But for other small manufacturers, distribution is still an important channel to expand the market. For example, Chinese enterprises are a typical example. We tend to believe this industry is a potential industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

3M

Jowat

Evonik

Huntsman

Schaetti

Bühnen

Sipol

TEX YEAR

XinXin-Adhesive

Shanghai Tianyang

Huate Bonding Material

By Types:

Granules

Powder

By Applications:

Automotive

Woodworking

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Granules

1.4.3 Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Woodworking

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Packaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

