Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyglyceryl Esters market was valued at 227.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

These compounds formed chemically by esterification of fatty acids, Polyglyceryl esters are important non-ionic surfactants with various applications in cosmetic, in food, pharmaceutical and other industries. Their amphiphilic character enables their use in the stabilization of various suspensions.For applications of Polyglyceryl Esters Market, Food Fields is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 71% in 2019. Cosmetic Fields accounted for about 21% of global market. In terms of region, the largest segment of Polyglyceryl Esters Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 38% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 30% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

KCI

Dupont

Clariant

Lonza

Croda

Evonik

Nisshin Ollio Group

ABITEC

Nihon Emulsion

Stephenson

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Shandong Binzhou GIN&ING New Material

Nikkol Chemicals

Anshan New Biological Venture Mstar Technology

IOI Group

Taiyo Kagaku

Foshan Silver (Yinmei Joint Technology)

By Types:

Polyglyceryl-2 Oleate

Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate

Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate

Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Dioleate

Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate

Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate

By Applications:

Cosmetic

Food

Industry

