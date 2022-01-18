Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations. Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labor mobility and connecting communities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Track Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance include China Railway Corporation, Network Rail, Deutsche Bahn AG, Russian Railways, SNCF, ADIF, FS Group, BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Track
- Signaling
- Civils
- Other
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Renewal
- Maintenance
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- China Railway Corporation
- Network Rail
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Russian Railways
- SNCF
- ADIF
- FS Group
- BNSF Railway
- Union Pacific Railroad
- Canadian National Railway
- Norfolk Southern Railway
- CSX Transportation
- Canadian Pacific Railway
- Australian Rail Track Corporation
- Aurizon
- West Japan Railway Company
- East Japan Railway Company
- Indian Railway
- Kansas City Southern Railway
- Hokkaido Railway Company
- Central Japan Railway Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Players
