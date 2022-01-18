Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) market was valued at 21.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

TBzTD is a safe, green secondary amine accelerator, which can be used as fast curing primary accelerator or as secondary accelerator. TBzTD has been widely used in natural rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber and nitrile rubber. MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives are main manufacturing companies, the total production of MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives is 1674.8 MT, and the total share is 74.73%. So market concentration is high.

MLPC International

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

Rhein Chemie Additives

Performance Additives

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Yuhong

Tianyu New Materials

Lianlian Chemical

TBzTD-70

TBzTD-75

Rubber Accelerator

Rubber Retarder

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 TBzTD-70

1.4.3 TBzTD-75

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Rubber Accelerator

1.5.3 Rubber Retarder

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market

1.8.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

