Global FRP Rebar Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global FRP Rebar market was valued at 362.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar.FRP rebars are used widely in highways, bridges, & buildings application, as their superior strength-to weight ratio significantly exceeds that of any traditional rebar. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world FRP rebar industry. The main players are Hughes Brothers, Schoeck, Armastek, Hebei Yulong, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) and FiReP. The global sales of FRP Rebar increases to 236.39 M Meters in 2017 from 128.37 M Meters in 2012 with average growth rate of 12.99%.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

GFRP Rebar

CFRP Rebar

By Applications:

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by FRP Rebar Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global FRP Rebar Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 GFRP Rebar

1.4.3 CFRP Rebar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global FRP Rebar Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Road Building

1.5.3 Bridges & Port

1.5.4 Underground Construction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global FRP Rebar Market

1.8.1 Global FRP Rebar Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FRP Rebar Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global FRP Rebar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global FRP Rebar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers FRP Rebar Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global FRP Rebar Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global FRP Rebar Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America FRP Rebar Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America FRP Rebar Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

