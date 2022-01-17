USB Handheld Portable Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of USB Handheld Portable Fans in global, including the following market information:

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five USB Handheld Portable Fans companies in 2021 (%)

The global USB Handheld Portable Fans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of USB Handheld Portable Fans include VersionTECH., BT21, EasyAcc, YIHUNION, WIILII, Wavetown, MIHOON, BicycleStore and Funme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the USB Handheld Portable Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

On-line

Off-line

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies USB Handheld Portable Fans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies USB Handheld Portable Fans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies USB Handheld Portable Fans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies USB Handheld Portable Fans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VersionTECH.

BT21

EasyAcc

YIHUNION

WIILII

Wavetown

MIHOON

BicycleStore

Funme

HoveBeaty

GoTravel2

Benks

Vila

Bluelans

Afco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Overall Market Size

2.1 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top USB Handheld Portable Fans Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Sales by Companies

3.5 Global USB Handheld Portable Fans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 USB Handheld Portable Fans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers USB Handheld Portable Fans Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 USB Handheld Portable Fans Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 USB Handheld Portable Fans Companies

