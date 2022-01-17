Portable Desk Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Desk Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Desk Fans in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Desk Fans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Desk Fans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Desk Fans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Desk Fans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Desk Fans include VersionTECH., efluky, HuntGold, BXT, HONKYOB, Tangkula, HoveBeaty, D-FantiX and GLAMOURIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Desk Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Desk Fans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Desk Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Battery
- USB Electric
Global Portable Desk Fans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Desk Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
Global Portable Desk Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Desk Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Desk Fans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Desk Fans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Desk Fans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Portable Desk Fans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- VersionTECH.
- efluky
- HuntGold
- BXT
- HONKYOB
- Tangkula
- HoveBeaty
- D-FantiX
- GLAMOURIC
- FAIRYLOVE
- Cool on the Go
- WoneNice
- AlwaysOnline
- AirArtDeco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Desk Fans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Desk Fans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Desk Fans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Desk Fans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Desk Fans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Desk Fans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Desk Fans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Desk Fans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Desk Fans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Desk Fans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Desk Fans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Desk Fans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Desk Fans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Desk Fans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Desk Fans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Desk Fans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
