Red Meat Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Red Meat in global, including the following market information:

Global Red Meat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Red Meat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-red-meat-2022-2028-484

Global top five Red Meat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Red Meat market was valued at 426540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 595430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pork Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Red Meat include Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., OSI Group LLC, Hormel Foods Corp., SYSCO Corp., National Beef Packing Co. LLC, American Foods Group LLC and Keystone Foods LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Red Meat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Red Meat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pork

Beef

Mutton

Global Red Meat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Meat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Red Meat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Meat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Red Meat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Red Meat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Red Meat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Red Meat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyson Foods Inc.

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

OSI Group LLC

Hormel Foods Corp.

SYSCO Corp.

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

Keystone Foods LLC

Greater Omaha Packing

CTI Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

West Liberty Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-red-meat-2022-2028-484

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Red Meat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Red Meat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Red Meat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Red Meat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Red Meat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Red Meat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Red Meat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Red Meat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Red Meat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Red Meat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Red Meat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Red Meat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Red Meat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Red Meat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Red Meat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Red Meat Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Red Meat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pork

4.1.3 Beef

4.1.4 Mutton

4.2 By Type – Global Red Meat Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Meat Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition