Meat & Poultry Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Meat & Poultry in global, including the following market information:

Global Meat & Poultry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Meat & Poultry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Meat & Poultry companies in 2021 (%)

The global Meat & Poultry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Meat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Meat & Poultry include Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., OSI Group LLC, Hormel Foods Corp., SYSCO Corp., National Beef Packing Co. LLC, American Foods Group LLC and Keystone Foods LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Meat & Poultry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Meat & Poultry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat & Poultry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Meat

Poultry

Global Meat & Poultry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat & Poultry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Meat & Poultry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Meat & Poultry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Meat & Poultry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Meat & Poultry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Meat & Poultry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Meat & Poultry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyson Foods Inc.

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

OSI Group LLC

Hormel Foods Corp.

SYSCO Corp.

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

Keystone Foods LLC

Greater Omaha Packing

CTI Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

West Liberty Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Meat & Poultry Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Meat & Poultry Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Meat & Poultry Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Meat & Poultry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Meat & Poultry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Meat & Poultry Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Meat & Poultry Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Meat & Poultry Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Meat & Poultry Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Meat & Poultry Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Meat & Poultry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Meat & Poultry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Meat & Poultry Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat & Poultry Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Meat & Poultry Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Meat & Poultry Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Meat & Poultry Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Meat

4.1.3 Poultry

