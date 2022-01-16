Beef and Veal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beef and Veal in global, including the following market information:

Global Beef and Veal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beef and Veal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Beef and Veal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beef and Veal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Beef Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beef and Veal include Tyson Foods Inc., JBS USA Holdings Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., OSI Group LLC, Hormel Foods Corp., SYSCO Corp., National Beef Packing Co. LLC, American Foods Group LLC and Keystone Foods LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beef and Veal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beef and Veal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef and Veal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Beef

Veal

Global Beef and Veal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef and Veal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Beef and Veal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef and Veal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beef and Veal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beef and Veal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beef and Veal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Beef and Veal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyson Foods Inc.

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

OSI Group LLC

Hormel Foods Corp.

SYSCO Corp.

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

Keystone Foods LLC

Greater Omaha Packing

CTI Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

West Liberty Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beef and Veal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beef and Veal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beef and Veal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beef and Veal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beef and Veal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beef and Veal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beef and Veal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beef and Veal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beef and Veal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beef and Veal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beef and Veal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beef and Veal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beef and Veal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef and Veal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beef and Veal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef and Veal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Beef and Veal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Beef

4.1.3 Veal

