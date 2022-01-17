Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Maximum Jaw Opening<1500mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Doosan, Kinshofer, Paladin, Empire Bucket, Werk-Brau and ACS Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Maximum Jaw Opening<1500mm
- Maximum Jaw Opening1500-2500mm
- Maximum Jaw Opening>2500mm
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 1-10 Ton Excavator
- 10-25 Ton Excavator
- 25-40 Ton Excavator
- >40 Ton Excavator
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Volvo Doosan
- Kinshofer Paladin
- Empire Bucket
- Werk-Brau
- ACS Industries
- Rockland Yuchai
- Wolong Hongwing
- ESCO
- Felco Kenco
- Hensley Industries
- VTN Europe S.p.A.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Players in Global Market
