Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Maximum Jaw Opening<1500mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators include Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, Doosan, Kinshofer, Paladin, Empire Bucket, Werk-Brau and ACS Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maximum Jaw Opening<1500mm

Maximum Jaw Opening1500-2500mm

Maximum Jaw Opening>2500mm

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

1-10 Ton Excavator

10-25 Ton Excavator

25-40 Ton Excavator

>40 Ton Excavator

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Doosan

Kinshofer Paladin

Empire Bucket

Werk-Brau

ACS Industries

Rockland Yuchai

Wolong Hongwing

ESCO

Felco Kenco

Hensley Industries

VTN Europe S.p.A.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Grapples for Excavators Players in Global Market

