CNC Transfer Machines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of CNC Transfer Machines in global, including the following market information:

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five CNC Transfer Machines companies in 2021 (%)

The global CNC Transfer Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CNC Transfer Machines include FFG Group, Mikron, Gnutti Transfer, Variomatic, Precitrame Machines, BTB Transfer, Riello Sistemi, Gozio Transfer Federico and Imoberdorf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CNC Transfer Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical Axis

Horizontal Axis

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics and Electrical

General Manufacturing

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CNC Transfer Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies CNC Transfer Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies CNC Transfer Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies CNC Transfer Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FFG Group

Mikron

Gnutti Transfer

Variomatic

Precitrame Machines

BTB Transfer

Riello Sistemi

Gozio Transfer Federico

Imoberdorf

Kaufman Manufacturing

GIULIANI (Bucci Industries)

SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH

Kaihung Machinery

KSD

Picchi

Buffoli Transfer

We Fun Industrial Co.

Jamieson Manufacturing Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CNC Transfer Machines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CNC Transfer Machines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CNC Transfer Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CNC Transfer Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global CNC Transfer Machines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CNC Transfer Machines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CNC Transfer Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CNC Transfer Machines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global CNC Transfer Machines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global CNC Transfer Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 CNC Transfer Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers CNC Transfer Machines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Transfer Machines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 CNC Transfer Machines Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CNC Transfer Machines Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

