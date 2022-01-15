Global Industrial Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Tape market was valued at 486.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial tapes are extensively used to permanently bond and seal many substrates such as elastomers, foams, glass, and metals among others in a manner that enhances its strength, productivity, durability, and also improvises the product appearance. Industrial tapes can withstand harsh environment conditions such as high temperature, cold, temperature cycling, ultraviolet light, moisture and solvents.Industrial tapes include both adhesive tapes, non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes. Adhesive tapes are used for joining materials. Non-adhesive tapes and special purpose tapes are used in a variety of specific applications such as thread sealing, electrical insulation, electronic die or device carrying (TAB), EMI/RFI shielding, static discharge control, x-ray shielding or x-ray photo marking, part identification, label or display protection, sealing, seaming, welding, floor marking/directions, heat sinks, thermal protection, bundling cables or products, non-skid/antislip, slide/glide/friction reduction, and more.

There are major five classification of industrial tapes in this report, non-adhesive industrial tape, single-sided adhesive tapes, double-sided adhesive tape, transfer tape and other tape. Globally, the production value share of each type of industrial tapes is 6.69%, 46.13%, 28.19%, 11.00% and 7.99% in 2015. Industrial tapes are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Packaging has the largest market share, about 45% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco illbruck (Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Scapa

Luxking Group

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

By Types:

Non-adhesive industrial tape

Single-sided adhesive tapes

Double-sided adhesive tape

Transfer tape

By Applications:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packing

Electrical and Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Non-adhesive industrial tape

1.4.3 Single-sided adhesive tapes

1.4.4 Double-sided adhesive tape

1.4.5 Transfer tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Building and Construction

1.5.4 Packing

1.5.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

