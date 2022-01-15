Global Recycled Glass Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Recycled Glass Fiber market was valued at 43.57 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fiberglass, or fibreglass is a common type of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. The fibers may be randomly arranged, flattened into a sheet, or woven into a fabric. The plastic matrix may be a thermoset polymer matrix—most often based on thermosetting polymers such as epoxy, polyester resin, or vinylester—or a thermoplastic.There are several players in this market such as Rivierasca, Neocomp, Befesa, Ucomposites, Global Fiberglass Solutions, Agecko, Conenor, etc. Among them, Rivierasca is the largest one with the percentage of 31.35% market share in 2019. The following is Neocomp, accouting for 26.76% market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Rivierasca

Neocomp

Befesa

Ucomposites

Global Fiberglass Solutions

Agecko

Conenor

Filon Products

Mixt Composites Recyclables

Reprocover

Nittobo

By Types:

Mechanical Method

Calcination Method

By Applications:

Construction

Municipal

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Recycled Glass Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Mechanical Method

1.4.3 Calcination Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Municipal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Recycled Glass Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Recycled Glass Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Recycled Glass Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Recycled Glass Fiber Sales Volume

