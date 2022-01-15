Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Waterborne Epoxy Coating market was valued at 1496.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waterborne epoxy coatings are coatings that use water as a solvent or dispersion medium. Waterborne epoxy coatings include water-soluble epoxy coatings and water emulsified coatings. Water-soluble coatings are often called electrophoretic coatings, that is, the resin is dissolved in water to form a uniform colloidal solution. If the resin ions are charged, the colloidal particles can be deposited on the surface of the workpiece by electrophoresis under the action of direct current.The waterborne epoxy coating market is relatively fragmented. At present, major global manufacturers include AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, 3Treesgroup, Tikkurila, Caparol,

Carpoly, Mapei, Baucoatings, Hychem, Jotun, Sika, Benjamin Moore, Sanxia Paint, Chenyang , Lanling, Boysen Paints, etc., the top 10 manufacturers account for about 45%. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market. China is the largest consumer of water-based epoxy coatings, accounting for approximately 37% of the total market share. Besides, North America and Europe have good market prospects, the two together account for more than 40% of the total market share. From the perspective of product type and technology, waterborne epoxy coating mainly includes water-based epoxy floor paint and water-based epoxy anticorrosive paint. At present, water-based epoxy floor paint is the most important application field, accounting for about 70% of the market share; water-based epoxy anticorrosive paint has a wide range of applications and rapid development, but at the same time the price is relatively expensive. Due to the excellent performance and characteristics of waterborne epoxy coating, it is widely used in various industrial and commercial floors, construction machinery, etc.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

3Treesgroup

Tikkurila

Caparol

Carpoly

Mapei

Baucoatings

Hychem

Jotun

Sika

Benjamin Moore

Sanxia Paint

Chenyang

Lanling

Boysen Paints

By Types:

Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

By Applications:

Epoxy Floor

Industrial Equipment

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Waterborne Epoxy Floor Paint

1.4.3 Waterborne Epoxy Anticorrosive Paint

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Epoxy Floor

1.5.3 Industrial Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market

1.8.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterborne Epoxy Coating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Waterborne Epoxy Coating Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

