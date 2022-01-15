Global Vaginal Pessary Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vaginal Pessary market was valued at 2.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pessary is device inserted into the vagina to support sagging organs that have dropped down (prolapsed) or to help control urine leakage. To treat POP, vaginal mesh is a medical device that is used to provide extra support when repairing weakened or damaged vaginal wall. Surgery can be done through the abdomen (transabdominal) or through the vagina (transvaginal). The global production volume of vaginal pessary was 9305 K Units in 2016.

The two regions are expected to dominate both the production and consumption of vaginal pessary in the years to come. Overall, the vaginal pessary products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of vaginal pessary are high, resulting in fewer manufacturing enterprises. For vaginal pessary market, the key players are CooperSurgical, MedGyn and Personal Medical Corp. The market of vaginal Pessary is more separated, with the top four players takes 37.53% of global production market share in 2016. In the past few years, the price of vaginal pessary has slightly increased and we expect the price will keep increase slightly as the growing of raw material cost. The application of vaginal pessary can be broadly classified as Stress Urinary Incontinence, Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse in terms of function. Mild Pelvic Organ

Prolapse is the major application of vaginal pessary which takes consumption share of 75.68% in 2016. Vaginal pessary can also replace surgery in Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse occasions. Polypropylene mesh (PPM) was never shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Although PPM had been used for decades in the treatment of abdominal hernias, it was dangerous to assume that it would be fine to use in the vagina. Generally, vaginal pessary is the most safe way for Pelvic Organ Prolapse in the current situation.

By Market Verdors:

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin

By Types:

Ring Pessary

Shelf Pessary

By Applications:

Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

