Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) market was valued at 2468.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision. The main supply of Butadiene is extracted from the mixed c4 stream produced in steam crackers, the c4 stream composition and yield depending on operations severity and feedstocks. BD is a key raw material in the manufacture of different materials and chemicals that are used across a wide range of end-user industries such as building & construction, automotive, healthcare and consumer durables. Butadiene market can be segmented on the basis of the application of its derivatives. Major products derived include styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resins (ABS), nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), SB latex and hexamethylenediamine among other products such as PBR and adiponitrile. ABS as a terpolymer is used to manufacture lightweight electrical resistance products. SBR is derived by polymerization of styrene and butadiene monomers. It is used in adhesives and sealants as a modifier and in rubber based products owing to its high strength, viscosity, and abrasion resistance. SB latex is a water based emulsion copolymer made of styrene and BD. It is used in coated papers and carpet back coatings due to its high elasticity and adhesive strength. NBR is used in aeronautical and automotive industries to manufacture oil handling hoses, sealants, and grommets. PBR is used in the manufacture of tires that require high resistance. Adiponitrile is an organic compound that is viscous in nature. It an important material required for the production of polymers.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117743/global-butadiene-market-2022-480

By Market Verdors:

Sinopec

TPC Group

Braskem

Shell Chemical

CNPC

FPCC

BASF

ExxonMobil

JSR Corp

Lotte

LyondellBasell

Ineos O&P

LG Chem

Evonik

By Types:

Extractive Distillation

Oxidative Dehydrogenation

By Applications:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Butadiene Rubber (BR)

Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Adiponitrile

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117743/global-butadiene-market-2022-480

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Extractive Distillation

1.4.3 Oxidative Dehydrogenation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

1.5.3 Butadiene Rubber (BR)

1.5.4 Styrene Butadiene Latex (SBL)

1.5.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.5.6 Adiponitrile

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market

1.8.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 1,3 Butadiene (BD) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/