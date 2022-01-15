Global Gas Diffusion Layer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Gas Diffusion Layer market was valued at 398.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 28.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Gas Diffusion Layer (GDL) , is the main part of a fuel cell. It is usually made of carbon fiber woven paper or carbon fiber non-woven paper. It is generally believed that the gas diffusion layer can be divided into a substrate layer (support layer) and a microporous layer. The ideal gas diffusion layer electrode structure, on the one hand, must have good gas permeability, in order to meet the electrode maximum power work gas reactant supply, on the other hand, must have good porous system, and it could form enough three phase interfaces to increase the Gas diffusion electrode`s ability to convert chemical energy into electrical energy.Global Gas Diffusion Layer key players include Toray, SGL, Freudenberg, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 27%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Carbon paper type is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oxyhydrogen fuel cell, followed by Hydrocarbon fuel cell, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

SGL

Freudenberg

AvCarb

Teijin

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Fuel Cells Etc

Cetech

Shanghai Hesen

By Types:

Carbon Paper Type

Carbon Cloth Type

By Applications:

Oxyhydrogen Fuel Cell

Hydrocarbon Fuel Cell

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gas Diffusion Layer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Carbon Paper Type

1.4.3 Carbon Cloth Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oxyhydrogen Fuel Cell

1.5.3 Hydrocarbon Fuel Cell

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Gas Diffusion Layer Market

1.8.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gas Diffusion Layer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gas Diffusion Layer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

