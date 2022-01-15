Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bio-Based Adipic Acid market was valued at 4668.78 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adipic acid is the most widely used dicarboxylic acid from the industrial perspective. Adipic acid is mainly used for the production of nylon which finds its application in composite materials which are used in manufacturing automobile components.High investment and R&D costs associated with the production of bio-based adipic acid are expected to pose challenges to the market participants. The global market is still in initial stages with adipic acid manufacturers such as DSM, Genomatica and Bio-Amber shifting their capabilities towards the production of its bio-based alternative.

By Market Verdors:

Verdezyne

DSM

BioAmeber

Ameris

Aemethis

Genomatica

Rennovia

By Types:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Paints and Coatings

Low-temperature Lubricants

Plastic Additives

Polyurethane Resins

Food Additives

