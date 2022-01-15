Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market was valued at 267.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitrile rubber (NBR), also called nitrile-butadiene rubber, an oil-resistant synthetic rubber produced from a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. Its main applications are in fuel hoses, gaskets, rollers, and other products in which oil resistance is required.Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance is required, as in automotive seals, gaskets, or other items subject to contact with hot oils. The rolls for spreading ink in printing and hoses for oil products are other obvious uses. NBR is also employed in textiles, where its application to woven and nonwoven fabrics improves the finish and waterproofing properties. For regions, China keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 132 K MT in 2016. With gradual economy recovery, nitrile rubber downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development. Global consumption volume of nitrile rubber increased from 633.7 K MT in 2012 to 706.4 K MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 2.75%. The nitrile rubber industry leaders are LANXESS, Zeon and so on, have good reputations for their nitrile rubber products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers Internally, China`s NBR industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NBR internationally.

By Market Verdors:

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Petrobras Argentina

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

By Types:

Block type

Particles/Crumb type

Powder type

By Applications:

Automobiles Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Industry

Aprons & Cots Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Block type

1.4.3 Particles/Crumb type

1.4.4 Powder type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobiles Industry

1.5.3 Construction Industry

1.5.4 Machinery Industry

1.5.5 Aprons & Cots Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market

1.8.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

