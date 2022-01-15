Global Ceramic Decal Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ceramic Decal market was valued at 50.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ceramic and porcelain can be found in archeological digs thousands of years ago still harboring their vivid mineral glazes. These stable materials are still unchanged even when all the metals tools are long gone. Similar to colored glaze, decals are made of stable mineral colors.Due to the impact of economic crisis, ceramic decal market developed slowly in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, ceramic decal market will keep growing. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the ceramic decal industry, while from the demand side, the current demand for ceramic decal is growing. In order to feed the changing technical requirements, ceramic decal manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, digital and reduction of harmful element will be the technology trends of ceramic decal.

By Market Verdors:

Stecol Ceramic Crafts

Tangshan Jiali

Handan Ceramic

Jiangsu Nanyang

Concord Ceramics

Leipold International

Hi-Coat

Tullis Russell

Design Point Decal

Tony Transfer

Bel Decal

Deco Art

Yimei

Bailey

Siak Transfers

Trinity Decals

By Types:

Digital Decals

Silkscreen Decals

By Applications:

Daily use ceramics

Artistic ceramics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ceramic Decal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Digital Decals

1.4.3 Silkscreen Decals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Daily use ceramics

1.5.3 Artistic ceramics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ceramic Decal Market

1.8.1 Global Ceramic Decal Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ceramic Decal Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ceramic Decal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ceramic Decal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ceramic Decal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Ceramic Decal Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Ceramic Decal Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Ceramic Decal Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Ceramic Decal Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

