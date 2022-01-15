Global Potassium Phosphite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Potassium Phosphite market was valued at 125.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Potassium Phosphite is obtained by the neutralization of phosphonic acid and an alkali salt; typically potassium hydroxide (KOH). It is the active ingredient in Alude, Magellan, Vital, Vital Sign, Resyst, and other phosphonate fungicides. Potassium phosphite is also the main ingredient in several phosphite fertilizer products, including K-Phite, Ele-Max Foliar Phosphite, and Nutri Phite P + K.Firstly, the potassium phosphite industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end grade products are mainly produced in America and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. Europe has a long history in potassium phosphite industry and it`s still in unshakable status currently. Van Iperen has become a global leader. In American, the mainly company is PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE, Luxembourg-Pamol and Plant Food Company. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu province. Secondly, North America and Europe are both the major production region and major consumption region. Thirdly, potassium phosphite is a kind of high-end fertilizer. The cost value is high and there is no large-scale application. Companies can seize their market by improving production technology and reducing production costs. Fourthly, large companies dominate the high-end market. As the technology level in domestic is low, China has to import from others. Fifthly, with the improvement of people`s fertilizer requirement, potassium phosphite usage amount will enhance greatly.

By Market Verdors:

Van Iperen

PHOENIX ENVIRONMENTAL CARE

Suzhou Coonit Fine Chemical Technology

Luxembourg-Pamol

Plant Food Company

Growth Products

Australian Agricultural Chemicals

Rudong Huayun Chem

Currie Chemical

AGRI Nova

Agrowchem

Plant Food Systems

Pacific Agriscience

By Types:

Liquid

Solid

By Applications:

Fungicide

Fertilize

