Global Glass Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Glass Fiber market was valued at 7877.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

By Types:

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

By Applications:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Glass Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Consumer

1.5.6 Wind Power

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Glass Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Glass Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Glass Fiber Sales Volume

