Global Metal Injection Molding Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metal Injection Molding market was valued at 237.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Growing demand from end-use industries in emerging economies is driving the growth of the metal injection molding market.Metal Injection Molding (MIM) can be mainly divided into Stainless Steel, Steel, Copper and Magnetic Alloys which Stainless Steel captures about 60.62% of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Asia are the major leaders in the international market of Metal Injection Molding (MIM).

By Market Verdors:

Indo-MIM

GKN Sinter Metals

ARC Group

Nippon Piston Ring

Schunk

NetShape Technology

Form Technologies

CN Innovations

Dou Yee Technologies

CMG Technologies

Smith Metal Products

GIAN

Dean Group International

Taiwan Powder Technology

Future High-Tech

Sintex

Praxis Powder Technology

ASH® Industries

ATW Companies

Parmaco

By Types:

Stainless Steel

Steel

Magnetic Alloys

Copper

By Applications:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer

Industrial

Medical & Orthodontics

Firearms & Defense

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal Injection Molding Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 Steel

1.4.4 Magnetic Alloys

1.4.5 Copper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Consumer

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Medical & Orthodontics

1.5.7 Firearms & Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Metal Injection Molding Market

1.8.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Injection Molding Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Injection Molding Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metal Injection Molding Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Injection Molding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

