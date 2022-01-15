Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aluminium Sulphate market was valued at 1038.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .68% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.

By Market Verdors:

Chemtrade

General Chemical

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

USALCO

Feralco

Drury

ECO Services

Affinity Chemical

Southern Ionics

Thatcher

GAC Chemical

Holland Company

Kemira

Nankai

Aluminium Chemicals

IAI

Sanfeng

Guangzheng Aluminum

Jianheng Industrial

Dazhong

Zibo Landing Chemical

Win-Win Chemicals

Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate

Xinfumeng

By Types:

Common Grade Aluminium Sulphate

Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate

By Applications:

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aluminium Sulphate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Common Grade Aluminium Sulphate

1.4.3 Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pulp and Paper

1.5.3 Water Treatment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aluminium Sulphate Market

1.8.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aluminium Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aluminium Sulphate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminium Sulphate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aluminium Sulphate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aluminium Sulphate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

