Global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) market was valued at 201.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

UD tapes are composite materials based on unidirectional carbon fibers. The UD tapes can be manufactured using various thermoplastics according to customer requests. A unidirectional carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement tape that consists of several thousand parallel carbon fibers lightly bound together. Tape mechanical properties can be tuned by selecting the adequate number of fibers and the carbon type: high modulus or high strength.Thermoplastic Unidirectional Tapes holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69% in 2019. UD tapes are used in various end-use industries, such as aerospace & defence, automotive, and sports & leisure.

The UD tapes market in the aerospace & defence industry is entirely dependent on the development of new aircrafts and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO). UD tapes are used as composites which provides weight saving of 40%-50% over their conventional aluminium counterparts. Factors such as world GDP, airline fleet and traffic, and cargo traffic will determine the growth for UD tapes market in this segment. Evonik Industries, Solvay, SABIC, Teijin, Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate) and Celanese are key manufacturers of UD Tapes in the world.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SABIC

Teijin

Toray Advanced Composites (TenCate)

Celanese

Victrex

Mitsui Chemicals

TOPOLO New Materials

TeXtreme (Oxeon)

PRF Composite Materials

TCR Composites

By Types:

Thermoplastic UD Tapes

Thermoset UD Tapes

By Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

