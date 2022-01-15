Global Zeolite Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zeolite market was valued at 2807.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite. More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized; the most common are zeolites A, X, Y, and ZMS-5; Natural and synthetic zeolites are used commercially because of their unique adsorption, ion-exchange, molecular sieve, and catalytic properties. Major markets for natural zeolites are pet litter, animal feed, horticultural applications (soil conditioners and growth media), and wastewater treatment. Major use categories for synthetic zeolites are catalysts, detergents, molecular sieves.The main producers of this industry are Clariant, BASF and Tosoh, whose total revenue in 2019 is 13.42%. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, at more than 40 percent.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell UOP

CECA (Arkema)

BASF

Zeochem AG

Tosoh

W.R. Grace

Zeolyst

Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM)

Clariant (Süd-Chemie)

International Zeolite Corp.

St. Cloud Zeolite

KNT Group

Zeotech Corporation

Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical

Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve

Huiying Chemical Industry

Silkem Ltd

By Types:

Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite

By Applications:

Refining and Petrochemicals

Emission Control

Agriculture and Aquaculture

Water Filtration

Building and Concrete

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zeolite Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zeolite Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Natural Zeolite

1.4.3 Synthetic Zeolite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zeolite Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Refining and Petrochemicals

1.5.3 Emission Control

1.5.4 Agriculture and Aquaculture

1.5.5 Water Filtration

1.5.6 Building and Concrete

1.5.7 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zeolite Market

1.8.1 Global Zeolite Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zeolite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zeolite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zeolite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zeolite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zeolite Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Zeolite Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Zeolite Sales Volume

