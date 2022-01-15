Global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Styrene Isoprene Styrene (SIS) market was valued at 102.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) is high performance thermoplastic elastomers with a combination of high strength, low hardness and low viscosity for easy thermoplastic processing as a melt or in solution. SIS polymers are based on styrene and isoprene and are the lowest hardness and lowest viscosity of all the styrenic block copolymers.According to the structure, styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) can be mostly divided into linear and radial. The linear structure SIS has more kinds of products and more application. And in 2017, the production of linear structure SIS is 290.25 K MT and the global sales share is 91.27%. North America, Europe and China are major consumption regions. China as the largest consumption country consumes 137.29 K MT in 2017, which takes 43.17% of the global consumption volume. In the world the main manufacturers are Kraton, LCY, TSRC and Versalis. Kraton is the largest manufacturer in the world, and the sales amount is 70.369 K MT in 2017, which takes 22.13% of the global production. The cost is deeply affected by the raw material price, therefore influencing the sale price. Sale price of manufacturers increased greatly since 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Kraton

Sinopec

LCY

TSRC

Versalis

Jusage

Zeon

Jinhai Chenguang

By Types:

Linear

Radial

By Applications:

Flexi-Printing Plate

Film

Hygiene

Labels

Tapes

Key Indicators Analysed

