Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Duplex Stainless Steel market was valued at 2477.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, desalination, pulp & paper, construction, and energy is expected to drive the demand for duplex stainless steel during the forecast period.Among grades, the super duplex segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Super duplex stainless steels are designed to handle extreme corrosive and high pressure situations, and for this reason, this grade is widely used in the oil & gas exploration activities. The growing oil & gas exploration activities are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Outokumpu OYJ

Tata Steel

Arcelormittal S.A.

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

Sandvik Materials Technology AB

Posco Group

Acerinox S.A.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Voestalpine Ag

Carpenter Technology Corporation

By Types:

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex

By Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lean Duplex

1.4.3 Duplex

1.4.4 Super Duplex

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas Industry

1.5.3 Desalination Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.5.6 Construction Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market

1.8.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Duplex Stainless Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

