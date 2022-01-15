Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) market was valued at 169.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine. Povidone Iodine was discovered in 1955 at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections. PVP-I can be formulated at concentrations of 5-12% in solution, spray, surgical scrub, ointment, and swab dosage forms.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Medical Grade PVP-I

Industrial Grade PVP-I

By Applications:

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry

Breeding Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Medical Grade PVP-I

1.4.3 Industrial Grade PVP-I

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Skin Sterilization

1.5.3 Infection Prevention

1.5.4 Instrument Sterilization

1.5.5 Food Industry

1.5.6 Breeding Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market

1.8.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

