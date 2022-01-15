Global L-carnitine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global L-carnitine market was valued at 295.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.Currently, some companies in the world can produce L-carnitine product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are Lonza Group, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Hengtai Chemical, Chengda Pharmaceutical, etc. The production of L-carnitine increased from 6200 MT in 2011 to 9400 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 4.46%. Global L-carnitine capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.41% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Lonza Group

Northeast Pharmaceutical

Hengtai Chemical

Chengda Pharmaceutical

Koncepnutra

HuaYang

Biosint

Hongjing Chemical

KangXin Chemical

Kangjian Chemical

AIDP

By Types:

L-Carnitine Food Grade

L-Carnitine Feed Grade

L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Animal Food

Health Care Products

Functional Drinks

Medicine

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: I dentifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

dentifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by L-carnitine Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global L-carnitine Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 L-Carnitine Food Grade

1.4.3 L-Carnitine Feed Grade

1.4.4 L-Carnitine Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global L-carnitine Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Animal Food

1.5.3 Health Care Products

1.5.4 Functional Drinks

1.5.5 Medicine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global L-carnitine Market

1.8.1 Global L-carnitine Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global L-carnitine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global L-carnitine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global L-carnitine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers L-carnitine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global L-carnitine Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global L-carnitine Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America L-carnitine Sales Volume

