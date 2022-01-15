Global Hemp Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hemp Fiber market was valued at 19.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117537/global-hemp-fiber-market-2022-113

Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plant`s stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the “glue” that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.The hemp fiber industry is fragmented: there are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and most of the products come from China, European countries and Canada. Also, in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe. The world-leading producer of hemp is China, with most of its use in textile industry. Hemp has been cultivated in China for several thousand years. Currently, China owns the top-class hemp fiber textile technology. Shanxi Greenland and Yak Technology are the leading players in the market. Europe is an important production area of hemp fiber. Hemp fiber in Europe is mainly produced in France, Germany, UK, etc, with its main use in pulp & paper and composite materials. Russia and Ukraine are also important providers of hemp products, and the main use is in textile industry. Major players like Hemp Flax, BAFA are located in Europe. China is the main exporter of hemp fiber and hemp textiles. Canada hemp fiber manufacturers mainly supplies hemp products to satisfy the need of United States. The import and export business between European countries is frequent, but generally the consumption of hemp fiber is relatively even.

By Market Verdors:

HempFlax

Cavac Biomatériaux

BaFa

Hemp Planet

Dunagro

American Hemp

Hempline

Hemp Inc

OOO? ??????? ?????

CaVVaS

Shanxi Greenland Textile

YAK Technology

Shenyangbeijiang

Tianyouhemp

By Types:

Long (bast) Fibers

Short (core) Fibers

By Applications:

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Composite Materials

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117537/global-hemp-fiber-market-2022-113

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hemp Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hemp Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Long (bast) Fibers

1.4.3 Short (core) Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hemp Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Textiles

1.5.3 Pulp & Paper

1.5.4 Composite Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hemp Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Hemp Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hemp Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hemp Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hemp Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hemp Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Hemp Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hemp Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Hemp Fiber Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Hemp Fiber Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/