Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Carbon Fiber market was valued at 1772.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .75% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Japan are still the main consumption regions due to the advanced technology and rapid development of economy.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

DowDuPont

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

By Types:

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

By Applications:

Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Carbon Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.4.3 Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Materials

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Sports/Leisure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Carbon Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Carbon Fiber Sales Volume

