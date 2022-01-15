Global EVOH Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global EVOH Resin market was valued at 891.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117520/global-evoh-resin-market-2022-419

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.Ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer or EVOH is a flexible, crystal clear, and glossy thermoplastic copolymer with excellent flex-crack resistance, and very high resistance to hydrocarbons, oils and organic solvents. It also has some of the best barrier properties to gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide making it especially suited for packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and other perishable or delicate products to extend shelf life.

By Market Verdors:

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

By Types:

Ethylene(mol%)?29

29?Ethylene(mol%)?35

35?Ethylene(mol%)?38

38?Ethylene(mol%)?44

Ethylene(mol%)?44

By Applications:

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117520/global-evoh-resin-market-2022-419

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by EVOH Resin Revenu

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethylene(mol%)?29

1.4.3 29?Ethylene(mol%)?35

1.4.4 35?Ethylene(mol%)?38

1.4.5 38?Ethylene(mol%)?4

1.4.6 Ethylene(mol%)?44

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Packaging Material

1.5.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.5.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.5.5 Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

1.5.6 Wall Coverings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global EVOH Resin Market

1.8.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EVOH Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global EVOH Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global EVOH Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers EVOH Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global EVOH Resin Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/