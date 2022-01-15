Global Cosmetic Dyes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cosmetic Dyes market was valued at 248.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cosmetic dyes are used in a wide range of synthetic colours. These synthetic colours are referred to as FD&C colours and are essentially extracted through coal tar, which is basically a by-product of petroleum. Since some of the coal tar based dyes are known to cause different types of cancer, the FDA regulates them and determines the arsenic or lead amount they contain, thereby limiting them to 10 parts/million.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Natural Dyes

Synthetic Dyes

By Applications:

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Hair Color

Lip Products

Nail Products

Toiletries

