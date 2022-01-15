Global Camera Module Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Camera Module Adhesives market was valued at 141.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Camera module adhesive are insulating adhesives used in processes requiring a minimum of shrinkage due to curing by UV light. These adhesives are used for adhesions requiring high positional precision, and for bonding members that have low heat resistance.The Camera Module Adhesives industry concentration is high; there are many manufacturers in the world, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as Henkel, Dymax, DELO, H.B. FULLER, NAMICS, etc. The consumption of Camera Module Adhesives is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific. In 2019, the total value of the region reached 96.65% of the global share, China it is the main consumer region of Asia-Pacific. In 2019, sales accounted for 67.39% of Asia-Pacific consumption. Camera Module Adhesives is mainly derived into UV Curable Type and Non-Curable Type. UV Curable Type took the largest share of Camera Module Adhesives revenue, with 66.23% in 2019. Mobile Phone is the most important application of Camera Module Adhesives, which occupies nearly 83% of the share market.

By Market Verdors:

Dymax

DELO

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

NAMICS

Addison Clear Wave

ThreeBond

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Tex Year Industries

AVENTK

KY Chemical

Sekisui

Longain New Materials

By Types:

UV Curable Type

Non-Curable Type

By Applications:

Mobile Phone

On-board Camera

Security Camera

Laptop Tablet

AIoT Intelligent Terminal

