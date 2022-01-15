Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers market was valued at 195.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.24% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers (PPS) arhige h-performance, semi-crystalline fibers with exceptional chemical and heat resistance, high dimensional stability, low moisture absorption, and high resistance to hydrolysis when exposed to acids, alkal, and organic (corrosive) solvents.In 2018, Toray was the global greatest manufacturer in the Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers industry, accounted for 21% revenue share in the global market, followed by Huvis, Toyobo, KB Seiren, EMS-GRILTECHTECH, FIT Fiber, Unfire Group, Suzhou Kingcharm New Materials, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share over 60% of the global total.Japan was the world`s largest production area in 2018.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

Huvis

Toyobo

KB Seiren

EMS-GRILTECHTECH

FIT Fiber

Unfire Group

Suzhou Kingcharm New Materials

Zhejiang NHU Special Materials

By Types:

PPS Filaments

PPS Staple Fibers

By Applications:

Bag Filter

Insulation Materials

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PPS Filaments

1.4.3 PPS Staple Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Bag Filter

1.5.3 Insulation Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market

1.8.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Fibers Sales Revenue Market

