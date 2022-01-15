Global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Automotive Glass Fiber Composites market was valued at 2010.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glass fiber (or glass fibre) composites is a material consisting of numerous extremely fine fibers of glass.Fiberglass application in automotive is primarily driven by the demand for lightweight automotive components that in turn is largely driven by regulatory authorities pushing for fuel efficiency. Demand for lightweight, durable materials for automotive components is the major driver propelling the growth of Germany`s automotive fiberglass market.

By Market Verdors:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

PPG Industries

Fiber Glass Industries

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass

Asahi Fiber Glass

Johns Manville

Lanxess

Braj Binani Group

Kemrock

Celanese

Binani Industries

China Beihai Fiberglass

China National Materials

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials

Chongqing Polycomp International

By Types:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Thermoplastics

By Applications:

Interior

Exterior

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

