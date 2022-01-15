Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market was valued at 40.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The eighth most abundant element in nature, magnesium constitutes 2.4 percent of Earth`s crust. Because of its strong reactivity, it does not occur in the native state, but rather it is found in a wide variety of compounds in seawater, brines, and rocks. Among the ore minerals, the most common are the carbonates dolomite (a compound of magnesium and calcium carbonates, MgCO3·CaCO3) and magnesite (magnesium carbonate, MgCO3). Less common is the hydroxide mineral brucite, Mg(OH)2, and the halide mineral carnallite (a compound of magnesium and potassium chlorides and water, MgCl2·KCl·6H2O). This report mainly covers magnesite and brucite. It has a silvery-white colour and tarnishes slightly in air.The Magnesium raw materials concentration is very high; there are major manufacturers in China. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Magnezit have relative higher level of product`s quality. As to China, Haicheng Megnesite has become as a global leader in the magnesite, Dandong Jinyuan has become as a global leader in the brucite. The China take almost a half of the whole revenue market share. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

By Market Verdors:

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Calix

Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

Baymag

Magnesita

Magnezit Group

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Haicheng Magnesite

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

Houying Group

Xiyang Group

Magnezit Group JSC

Russian Mining Chemical

Garrison Minerals

Premier Magnesia

Dandong Jinyuan

Dandong Xinyang

Dandong C.L.M.

Dandong Yongfeng

Dandong Xinda

Shanxi Tianbao

By Types:

Phanerocrystalline magnesite

Cryptocrystalline magnesite

By Applications:

Dead-burned magnesia

Caustic-calcined magnesia

Fused or electrofused magnesia

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Phanerocrystalline magnesite

1.4.3 Cryptocrystalline magnesite

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Dead-burned magnesia

1.5.3 Caustic-calcined magnesia

1.5.4 Fused or electrofused magnesia

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market

1.8.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

