Global N-Hexane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global N-Hexane market was valued at 85.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-hexane is a highly volatile aliphatac hydrocarbon. It is a commercial and industrial product that contains a mixture of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms. It is a colorless liquid at room temperature with a slight gasoline smell. It is flammable and may be an explosion hazard. It also is highly reactive with certain materials, including liquid chlorine, concentrated oxygen, and sodium hypochlorite.N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2017. N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Subaru Corporation

SINOPEC

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

Haishunde

Yufeng Chemical

By Types:

60% N-Hexane

80% N-Hexane

By Applications:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-Oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by N-Hexane Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global N-Hexane Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 60% N-Hexane

1.4.3 80% N-Hexane

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global N-Hexane Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Solvents

1.5.3 Edible-Oil Extractant

1.5.4 Adhesives & Sealants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global N-Hexane Market

1.8.1 Global N-Hexane Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-Hexane Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global N-Hexane Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global N-Hexane Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers N-Hexane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global N-Hexane Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global N-Hexane Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America N-Hexane Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America N-Hexane Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

