Website Builder Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Website Builder Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Website builders provide users without extensive development knowledge onhow to build a websitea basic platform for creating websites by utilizing templates with drag-and-drop capabilities to easily create and maintain a site.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Website Builder Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Website Builder Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Website Builder Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Website Builder Software include Google, Adobe, Automattic, Wix, HubSpot, Squarespace Ireland, Square, Duda and GoDaddy Operating Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Website Builder Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Website Builder Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Website Builder Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Website Builder Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Website Builder Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Website Builder Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Website Builder Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Website Builder Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Website Builder Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adobe
- Automattic
- Wix
- HubSpot
- Squarespace Ireland
- Square
- Duda
- GoDaddy Operating Company
- Tilda Publishing
- Elementor
- Strikingly
- Zoho
- Jimdo
- PageCloud
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Website Builder Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Website Builder Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Website Builder Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Website Builder Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Website Builder Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Website Builder Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Website Builder Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Website Builder Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Website Builder Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Website Builder Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Website Builder Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Website Builder Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Website Builder Software Companies
