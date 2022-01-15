Picking Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Picking software manages all activities required to find, pick, and prepare finished products for delivery to customers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Picking Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Picking Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Picking Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Picking Software include Rutherford & Associates, Keymas, ABB, Boltrics, Business Computer Projects, Barcoding, Southwest Solutions Group, OBS Logistics and Cirrus Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Picking Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Picking Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Picking Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Picking Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Picking Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Picking Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rutherford & Associates

Keymas

ABB

Boltrics

Business Computer Projects

Barcoding

Southwest Solutions Group

OBS Logistics

Cirrus Tech

Delivrd

D.Code Mobility

WITRON Logistik + Informatik

Scandit

Bastian Solutions

TGW Logistics Group

