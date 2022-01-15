Picking Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Picking Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Picking software manages all activities required to find, pick, and prepare finished products for delivery to customers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Picking Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Picking Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Picking Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Picking Software include Rutherford & Associates, Keymas, ABB, Boltrics, Business Computer Projects, Barcoding, Southwest Solutions Group, OBS Logistics and Cirrus Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Picking Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Picking Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Picking Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Picking Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Picking Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Picking Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Picking Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rutherford & Associates
- Keymas
- ABB
- Boltrics
- Business Computer Projects
- Barcoding
- Southwest Solutions Group
- OBS Logistics
- Cirrus Tech
- Delivrd
- D.Code Mobility
- WITRON Logistik + Informatik
- Scandit
- Bastian Solutions
- TGW Logistics Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Picking Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Picking Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Picking Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Picking Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Picking Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Picking Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Picking Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Picking Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Picking Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Picking Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Picking Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Picking Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Picking Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Picking Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
