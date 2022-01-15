Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market was valued at 3302.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.NatureWorks, Braskem, Arkema, Novamont, BASF and Kingfa are the main players in this industry. Among them, NatureWorks is the leader in the global market, and it accounted for 13% of the global revenue market share in 2019. Production areas include North America, Europe, China and Japan. In 2019, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is led by Europe with nearly 47%. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with about 24%. In terms of product types, there are Starch Blends, PLA, Bio-PE, PBAT and Bio-PET. Starch Blends is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 28%, followed by PLA with 19%. Bioplastics and biopolymers can be used in packing industry, consumer products, agriculture & horticulture, automotive industry. The packing industry accounted for about 56 per cent of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

NatureWorks

Braskem

Arkema

Novamont

BASF

Kingfa

DuPont

Mitsubishi

PSM

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

FKuR

Corbion Total

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Biome Bioplastics

By Types:

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PE

PBAT

Bio-PET

By Applications:

Packing Industry

Consumer Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Starch Blends

1.4.3 PLA

1.4.4 Bio-PE

1.4.5 PBAT

1.4.6 Bio-PET

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packing Industry

1.5.3 Consumer Products

1.5.4 Agriculture & Horticulture

1.5.5 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

1.8.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bioplastics and Biopolymers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Sales Volume Mark

