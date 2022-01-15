3PL Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Third-party logistics (3PL) software manages outsourced supply chain activities such as transportation and warehousing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3PL Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3PL Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3PL Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3PL Software include ChannelApe, ShipBob, VeraCore Software Solutions, Manhattan Associates, TOTALogistix, 3Gtms, Boltrics, 3PL Central and CODA Commerce, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3PL Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3PL Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3PL Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global 3PL Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3PL Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global 3PL Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3PL Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3PL Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3PL Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ChannelApe

ShipBob

VeraCore Software Solutions

Manhattan Associates

TOTALogistix

3Gtms

Boltrics

3PL Central

CODA Commerce

Wolin Design Group

Camelot 3PL Software

Flowspace

HighJump

IronLinx

Logistically

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3PL Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3PL Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3PL Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3PL Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3PL Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3PL Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3PL Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3PL Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3PL Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3PL Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3PL Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3PL Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3PL Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global 3PL Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On-premise

4.1.3 Cloud-based

