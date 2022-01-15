Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Supply chain and logistics software allow businesses to manage supply chains, vendor relationships, and distribution channels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Supply Chain and Logistics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Supply Chain and Logistics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Supply Chain Suites Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Supply Chain and Logistics Software include Microsoft, Infor, AIMMS, Ramco Systems, Sonata Software, GAINSystems, JDA Software, Oracle and SAP America, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Supply Chain and Logistics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Supply Chain Suites Software

Demand Planning Software

Distribution Software

Inventory Management Software

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Supply Chain and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Supply Chain and Logistics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Supply Chain and Logistics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Infor

AIMMS

Ramco Systems

Sonata Software

GAINSystems

JDA Software

Oracle

SAP America

Verizon

Palo Alto Software

Kintone

Geopointe

Logility

Webgility

