Global Maleic Anhydride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Maleic Anhydride market was valued at 232.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Maleic anhydride is a colorless or white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is a very versatile molecule that lends itself to many applications requiring a number of properties and functionalities. With three active sites (two carboxyl groups and one double bond), it is an excellent joining and cross linking agent. Its major end use, representing well over half of global demand, is in the manufacture of unsaturated polyester resins, where its cross-linking abilities are important.Maleic anhydride has many applications and the largest consumer comes from unsaturated polyester resin industry. Besides, there are still two manufacturing technologies adopted by the industry: benzene oxidation and n-butane oxidation. The latter technology is becoming the mainstream technology currently. Huntsman, Lanxess, Polynt, Changhzou Yabang and so on are the major players of maleic anhydride for the time being. Although China has the largest capacity of maleic anhydride in the world, its capacity utilization rate is much lower, especially for maleic anhydride capacity using benzene oxidation. The oversupply in China is obvious. Affected by the downstream industry and poor profits, benzene oxidation maleic anhydride manufacturers prefer to hold wait-and- see attitudes toward the market for the time being.

By Market Verdors:

Huntsman Corporation

Sasol-Huntsman

Ashland

Polynt

LANXESS

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Flint Hills Resources

BASF

YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Elekeiroz SA

Bartek Ingredients

Korea PTG

CEPSA

MOL Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

Qiaoyou Chemical

Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Shengyuan Group

Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

Huanghua Hongcheng Business

Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical

UPC Group

Jiangsu ChangSanJiao Fine Chemical

By Types:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride

By Applications:

unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)

lubricants

water treatment chemicals

foodstuffs

pharmaceuticals

softening agents

herbicides

pesticides

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Maleic Anhydride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solid Maleic Anhydride

1.4.3 Molten Maleic Anhydride

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)

1.5.3 lubricants

1.5.4 water treatment chemicals

1.5.5 foodstuffs

1.5.6 pharmaceuticals

1.5.7 softening agents

1.5.8 herbicides

1.5.9 pesticides

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Maleic Anhydride Market

1.8.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

