Demand Planning Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Demand planning software provides businesses with forecasting solutions that help them prepare for future customer demand.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Demand Planning Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Demand Planning Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Demand Planning Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Demand Planning Software include Oracle, Logility, Infor, SAP America, Demand Management, GAINSystems, JDA Software, Palo Alto Software and Business Forecast Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Demand Planning Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Demand Planning Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Demand Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Demand Planning Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Demand Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Demand Planning Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Demand Planning Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Demand Planning Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Demand Planning Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Oracle
- Logility
- Infor
- SAP America
- Demand Management
- GAINSystems
- JDA Software
- Palo Alto Software
- Business Forecast Systems
- Electronics For Imaging
- Algopine
- Alloy Technologies
- Arkieva
- Syncron
- John Galt Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Demand Planning Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Demand Planning Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Demand Planning Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Demand Planning Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Demand Planning Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Demand Planning Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Demand Planning Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Demand Planning Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Demand Planning Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Demand Planning Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Demand Planning Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Demand Planning Software Companies
