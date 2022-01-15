Website Translation Provider Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Website translation service providers accurately translate websites between different languages and are able to create multi-language websites.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Website Translation Provider Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Website Translation Provider Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Website Translation Provider Services include Rev, Gengo, Amplexor, GMR Transcription Services, AMVN, LanguageLine Solutions, ALTA Language Services, Argos Multilingual and Clickworker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Website Translation Provider Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Service

Offline Service

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Government

Others

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Website Translation Provider Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Website Translation Provider Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rev

Gengo

Amplexor

GMR Transcription Services

AMVN

LanguageLine Solutions

ALTA Language Services

Argos Multilingual

Clickworker

Zaharicom

Localization Technologies

Translation AZ

Get Localization

Applingua

Language Connections

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Website Translation Provider Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Website Translation Provider Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Website Translation Provider Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Website Translation Provider Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Website Translation Provider Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Website Translation Provider Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Website Translation Provider Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Website Translation Provider Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Website Translation Provider Services Players in Global Market

