Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Cloud Identity and Access Management Software allows businesses to control access to information forSaaSapplications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market was valued at 2572.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, SecureAuth, Okta, Rippling, OneLogin, IDaptive, Bitium and JumpCloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cloud Identity and Access Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cloud Identity and Access Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- Amazon Web Services
- SecureAuth
- Okta
- Rippling
- OneLogin
- IDaptive
- Bitium
- JumpCloud
- Ping Identity
- SecureLink
- Broadcom
- Avatier
- Auth
- Salesforce
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Product Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)
Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026