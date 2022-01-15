Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software allows businesses to control access to information forSaaSapplications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market was valued at 2572.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, SecureAuth, Okta, Rippling, OneLogin, IDaptive, Bitium and JumpCloud, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cloud Identity and Access Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cloud Identity and Access Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

SecureAuth

Okta

Rippling

OneLogin

IDaptive

Bitium

JumpCloud

Ping Identity

SecureLink

Broadcom

Avatier

Auth

Salesforce

