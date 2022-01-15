Biometric Authentication Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biometric Authentication Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Biometric authentication software helps improve security for networks, applications, and physical locations by requiring biometric factors as an additional access qualifier.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biometric Authentication Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biometric Authentication Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biometric Authentication Software include Imprivata, RSA Security, Crossmatch, Jumio, Accops, AI Secure Biometrics, Authx, IBM and BioID, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biometric Authentication Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Enterprise
- Others
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biometric Authentication Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biometric Authentication Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Imprivata
- RSA Security
- Crossmatch
- Jumio
- Accops
- AI Secure Biometrics
- Authx
- IBM
- BioID
- Cuckoo Tech
- Innovatrics
- Blink Identity
- M2SYS Technology
- Daon
- Fujitsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biometric Authentication Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biometric Authentication Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biometric Authentication Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biometric Authentication Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biometric Authentication Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biometric Authentication Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biometric Authentication Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Biometric Authentication Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biometric Authentication Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biometric Authentication Software Companies
